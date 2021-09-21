Top-Class Bumper Looks A Hurdling Prospect.

As those who have followed my “career” will know, I spent some time working with Nigel Twiston-Davies back in the day, and I still have a working knowledge of the yard if nothing else.

I do know he has always thought a great deal of Super Six, twice a bumper winner at Hereford and then Chepstow before being tried in the very best National Hunt flat races with a fifth in the Champion Bumper at the Cheltenham Festival, and a 13th at Aintree in their equivalent, when he may have been feeling the effects of a long season.

Rested since, he makes his hurdling debut this afternoon at Perth, a venue Nigel likes to target, and if he can reproduce any of his bumper form over obstacles he ought to prove very difficult to beat. Sure to have been well schooled at home, Sam Twiston-Davies travels North to ride and barring mistakes (you can never be sure how well they jump until you see them in action), he looks the best bet of the day if not the entire week.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Super Six 1.25pm Perth 8/11 Most Bookmakers