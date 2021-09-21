Johnston Three-Year-Old Can Follow Up

Newmarket very rarely put on a poor card and today is no exception, though some of the juvenile events look that bit too complicated, so I will stick to the mile handicap at 4.30pm instead.

Top-weight Tadreeb represents the Mark Johnston stable who last won this event back in 2016 but better still, he has raced three times in class four handicaps like this one – and won two of them.

Last time out at Haydock he raced over a furlong shorter when starting at the back of the field and needing to be pushed along before running on for a fairly comfortable success, suggesting he is worth another try at this trip, and thanks to the narrow victory, he only has another two pounds to carry this afternoon. That makes him look reasonably well handicapped considering this is his grade, and with a short head second in a better race as recently as June, he may be the one to be on, even carrying nine stone ten under Jim Crowley here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Tadreeb 4.30pm Newmarket 5/1 Bet365