Top-Class Challenger Can Return With A Victory

The fact that St Leger winner Continuous is as short as he is despite not being seen since a fifth in the Arc on the first of October last year says more about the lack of depth here than anything else though the is no denying he is a class act when they have him right.

He is officially rated 5lb or more superior to all of his rivals here and is, to be far, the likeliest winner, and much as I don’t like suggesting a 13/8 returning from such a long layoff, I cannot find anything to oppose him with at an each way price.

Missed The Cut was considered but the American challenger has only been winning in Grade 3 company suggesting this may be beyond him, while Middle Earth seems to be improving, but 5/2 is not an each way price.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Continuous 3.05pm Royal Ascot 13/8 Bet365