Top Class Maiden Ready To Roll

With William Buick riding in France this afternoon and James Doyle in Germany, it falls to young Harry Davies to ride Clear Image at Leicester when the son of No Nay Never can go well and he is very much one to watch. He can go close, but Individualism was said to be Charlie Johnston’s Glorious Goodwood banker, only for the end of the meeting to be called off.

He comes here instead after a second to Cerulean Bay at Ayr first time out and if he is as good as they think, this ought to be a fairly easy contest for him to win before moving on to better things.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Individualism 2.28pm Leicester 7/4 Bet365