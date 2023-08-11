Charlton Filly Fully Primed

I don’t know what price we will get for Primeval as I write, but I do know the Charlton filly went into many a notebook after an impressive winning debut where she saw off previous winner Couplet with some ease.

Sensibly campaigned as is the stable mantra, she takes her next steps in similar grade and is anything but overfaced at this level, and if she is as good as most of us think she could be, this ought to be little more than an exercise canter.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Primeval 4.05pm Windsor 4/7 all bookmakers