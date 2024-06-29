Top-Weight May Not Stop This Improving Young Chaser

A 13 runner Class Two handicap chase over two miles at 2.25pm this afternoon looks an intriguing race, and cases can be made for plenty of this field. Sam England has a good one on his hands with Al Zaraqaan, already the winner of five of his seven starts over fences, including a course and distance win last July, and a comfortable success last time out at Cartmel.

He can go well, even off his new higher mark, but I narrowly prefer the chances of top-weight Fringill Dike. Trained by Jedd O’Keeffe in Middleham, the seven-year-old is rapidly becoming a stable star with four wins over fences and a 67% success rate, taking a similar race over slightly further at Bangor in mid-May.

A fast run two miles as expected here could be ideal and although upped another 7lb for his last victory, I get the feeling he may be better than a handicapper by the end of the year.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Fringill Dike 2.25pm Uttoxeter 4/1 all bookmakers