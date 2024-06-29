Inexperienced Chaser Can Only Improve With Experience

No messing about today and straight to race two at Uttoxeter, a two and a half mile handicap chase but with just the five runners declared.

On hurdles ratings at these weights Will Carver comes out best of the Nicky Henderson two, yet stable jockey Nico de Bounville picks Hyland, and I am hoping that is a hint in itself.

One start over fences so far saw a five-length victory at Southwell eased down, though he did make more jumping errors than I would prefer to see. Sure to have been well-schooled since at Seven Barrows, and with plenty of winning form over hurdles on the predicted good ground, he should follow up as long as the race doesn’t go tactical and turn into a sprint.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Hyland 1.50pm Uttoxeter 15/8 Bet365 and William Hill