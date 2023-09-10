Trainer Fancy Can Go Well At Perth

One of the worst day’s racing I can remember for many a month (or even year) but you can only deal with whatever they throw at you I suppose? Nothing comes with any guarantees on a day like this. but trainer Maurice Barnes seems pretty keen on the chances of Saint Arvans in the 4.47pm at Perth and at 5/1, he appears a bit of value at least. “Conor won on him round here back in June in similar grade and the same result again would be nice!”

More importantly (well, to me at least), the nine-year-old wear cheekpieces for the first time on his 37th start after a fourth at Worcester, and as he gets on particularly well with jockey Conor Rabbit, and dropped in to the right class again this afternoon, hopefully we will get a decent run at the very least.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Saint Arvans 4.47pm Perth 4/1 most bookmakers