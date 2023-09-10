Woods + Marquand = Winner?

The 4.40pm at Brighton looks incredibly competitive – when is the last time you saw an 11/4 favourite in a six horse field? Trainer Sean Woods once trained for my father a long time ago before he set off for Hong Kong, but as you know he is back in Newmarket now and more than capable if he is given the right ammunition.

Mogwai is a very frustrating filly so far with eight runs, and the daughter of Dark Angel has come home second four times and third once. Tom Marquand rode her into second at Leicester when she was last seen in July, and interestingly he is back on board at Brighton this afternoon suggesting he likes her chances in a race that may not take too much winning.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Mogwai 4.40pm Brighton 5/1 most bookmakers