Trojan Horse?

All eyes will be on The Curragh this weekend with plenty of high class racing to work on, and I have heard nothing but positives about Aidan O’Brien newcomer City of Troy, who makes his long-awaited debut in the opening maiden at 1.40pm.

A son of Justify out of Fillies’ mile winner Together Forever, I have heard nothing but positives about his potential and if he can repeat his homework on his first ever day at the races, we should be on to a winner.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win City of Troy 1.40pm The Curragh 9/4 most bookmakers