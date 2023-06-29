Painting A Picture

It may be worth risking the long-absent Alfred Munnings in the 4.00pm at The Curragh this afternoon after the son of Dubawi strolled home on his debut, before running as if something was amiss when only seventh in the Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot 2022.

The fact that he has been missing ever since suggests that may have been the correct opinion to have, and although we have to take it on trust that he is over whatever may have ailed him, he isn’t being tried at the very highest level here, and the small field may help him get back to winning ways.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Alfred Munnings 4.00pm The Curragh 4/1 Paddy Power and Betfair