Trust In Trevada

I am hoping that Ballinsker will prove popular in the 2.30pm and make a bigger price for Trevada, who I think can come out on top getting 12lb from his market rival.

The selection was a running-on second over two and a half miles at Plumpton earlier in the month on his first start over the larger obstacles, and although we have to take his stamina on trust over this extended trip, trainer Oliver Sherwood will know better than us, and the horse is closely related to plenty of winners over this sort of trip.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Trevada 2.30pm Newton Abbot 2/1 most bookmakers