Bob A Job At Beverley

Although I was always told to keep my eyes open and my ears closed when it comes to horse racing, once you hear something you can’t just ignore it and word reaches me that a big run is expected first time out from the Charlie Johnston trained Bobby’s Blessing in the 3.40pm at Beverley this afternoon.

A four-year-old son of Bobby’s Kitten, he has obviously had some problems to have failed to visit a racetrack before now, but word is he is working well ahead of this run, and I am hoping he can go close despite having to give weight away all round.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Bobby’s Blessing 3.40pm Beverley 13/2 Bet365