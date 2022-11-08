Twiston-Davies Mare Can Go Close On Her Return

I have never pretended that I am not a big fan of Nigel Twiston-Davies who may be a touch eccentric sometimes, but he knows how to train a horse, and has been nothing but helpful to me in all of our many dealings over the years.

One of my favourites in the yard has to be Zambella, a seven-year-old mare with a race record of 22 starts for nine wins three seconds and a couple of thirds, accruing £182,000 in the process – not a bad return by any standards.

She does have to give weight away to all of her rivals here but she looks the sort to do even better this season as she strengthens and matures, and with her stable in good form, I am hoping for a winning return to action.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Zambella 3.15pm Market Rasen 9/4 all bookmakers