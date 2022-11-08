That’s The Spirit At Market Rasen

Make no bones about it, suggesting Fawsley Spirit here is a risky bet and stakes should be reduced accordingly. Now a nine-year-old, we haven’t seen him in action since a fourth here over hurdles in March last year, but I have to look and wonder why they are sending him back over fences?

His chasing career so far has consisted of three starts, unseating at Ffos Las, a distant third at Wetherby, and pulling up at Doncaster.

Now rated 125 over hurdles, he is potentially thrown in here off a mark of 116, and I can only assume that he has schooled well ahead of his return to the larger obstacles or why would they run him?

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Fawsley Spirit 2.40pm Market Rasen 7/1 888sport.com