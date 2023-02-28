Unlucky Gelding Might Make Amends This Afternoon

Trainer George Boughey is quickly gaining himself a big reputation with his younger horses and in the once raced Naaser, he has every chance of yet another winner in the 3.35pm at Lingfield.

A gelded son of New Bay who cost 35,000gns at the sales, he was squeezed out at the start on his only run to date over this trip at Kempton earlier this month, but ran well in the circumstances to come home second, running on late despite running green and hanging left throughout the final furlong.

Sent off a 17/2 chance that day, it seems fair to assume he will improve for that experience, and with Oisin Murphy in the saddle this afternoon, he looks to have every chance to get off the mark at the second attempt.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Naaser 3.35pm Lingfield 5/6 Bet Victor