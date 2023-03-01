Its All Under Control At Newbury

Small fields continue to make it tougher to find each way alternatives to the more obvious selections (despite a nice 40/1 place earlier in the week), and quite frankly, Cheltenham cannot come fast enough for me. We all soldier on regardless, and if Under Control heads to the 2.50pm at Newbury this afternoon she is worth a second glance.

A once raced daughter of Doctor Dino, she won by half a length at Fontainebleu before changing hands privately, and is now in the care of Nicky Henderson. Her abilities remain an unknown quantity for now, but it is noted that she still holds an entry in the Dawn run Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham and although I would be surprised if she takes up that engagement, it does suggest she is held in some regard.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 2pts Win Under Control 2.50pm Newbury 4/5 William Hill