Unlucky Loser May Get His Revenge

Pretty poor racing today so my bets will be reduced as I am a firm believer that if the formbook is to be turned on its head, it is far more likely to happen in the lower grades.

We still want two horses this Wednesday, and the first will be running in the 3.45pm at Beverley, a Class Six handicap over seven and a half furlongs.

Clotherholme was only beaten a nose last time out over course and distance despite being carried across the track by a rival and then hampered again inside the final furlong, making him a very unlucky loser. He doesn’t win as often as connections would like sand is no good thing here, but he deserves a change of luck and has the best recent form in the race.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Clotherholme 3.45pm Beverley 11/4 888Sport.com