Soft Ground Hold No Fears For Channon’s Gelding

I am going to wait until the evening for my second bet when Elforleather heads for the mile and a half handicap at 7.10pm for Jack Channon.

The weather forecast for the track isn’t brilliant (or trustworthy), but it seems sure the word soft will appear in the going description regardless, and that can only help my selection.

Caught on the line and beaten a short head over course and distance last time out on soft ground, he gets to race off the same mark this evening which may give him the advantage with most of his rivals seemingly needing a faster surface, while he gets plenty of weights from his elders as a three-year-old and looks decent each way material.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Elforleather 7.10pm Ffos Las 7/2 Bet365 and 888Sport.com