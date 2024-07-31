Value Is The Name Of The Game At Glorious Goodwood

Handicaps are always difficult, but nurseries (two-year-old handicaps) are even harder to fathom with any amount of improvement – or not – from all of the runners.

El Burhan has done little wrong with an easy wide-margin win last time out and he heads the early market, but he has to suffer top-weight for winning a Class Five which may be enough to stop him.

The Balding yard continue in good form and Brighton Boy was pretty impressive last time out when getting off the mark at Chester by over three lengths. He gets in here off a rating of 82 which seems pretty fair, and with Oisin Murphy in the saddle we can be assured of every assistance from the saddle.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Brighton Boy 4.10pm Goodwood 7/1 Bet365