Well-Weighted Runner With An Each Way Shout

One last race (it’s a marathon not a sprint) and another handicap to cope with this time over a mile. The obvious one to be on here has to be the Alice Haynes trained Sir Gabrial who bolted up by six and a half lengths at Salisbury last time out.

Naturally, the handicapper took a very dim view of that romp, putting the son of Havana Grey up an astonishing 12lb, yet he gets in here carrying a 6lb penalty leaving him 6lb well in at the weights.

Better still, that win was on a fast surface, and if the rains stay away it will be Good to Firm again here. 7/1 is rick solid each way to me and that is exactly the way I will be playing him here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Sir Gabrial 5.55pm Goodwood 8/1 Paddy Power and Betfair Sportsbook