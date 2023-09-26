VAN GERWEN RENEWS ROCK RIVALRY IN BOYLESPORTS WORLD GRAND PRIX OPENER

Michael van Gerwen will begin his defence of the BoyleSports World Grand Prix title against Josh Rock in a mouth-watering first round tussle, with the draw and schedule for next week’s event now confirmed.

Van Gerwen, who lifted his sixth World Grand Prix title in 2022, will open his challenge against World Youth Champion Rock – one of three debutants in this year’s 32-player field.

The draw for the unique double-start event, which will be played at Leicester’s Morningside Arena from October 2-8, also pits 2020 champion Gerwyn Price against Dutch number two Danny Noppert.

World Champion Michael Smith begins his bid for a maiden World Grand Prix crown against a resurgent Callan Rydz, who won his third Players Championship title earlier this month.

Third seed Peter Wright will play German number one Gabriel Clemens in his opener, with World Matchplay champion Nathan Aspinall pitted against two-time World Grand Prix semi-finalist Stephen Bunting.

Sixth seed Luke Humphries will meet 2017 champion Daryl Gurney in another intriguing tie, while 2021 champion Jonny Clayton takes on European Champion Ross Smith for a place in round two.

2018 World Champion Rob Cross kicks off his campaign against UK Open winner Andrew Gilding, with Dimitri Van den Bergh and Masters champion Chris Dobey set to collide in a battle of Premier League stars.

Former finalists Dirk van Duijvenbode and Brendan Dolan also lock horns for a place in round two, as two-time champion James Wade faces a revitalised Krzysztof Ratajski in another tasty tie.

General view inside the arena during Day Five of the BoyleSports World Grand Prix at the Morningside Arena, Leicester, on Friday 7th October 2022.

Two-time World Champion Gary Anderson – a World Grand Prix runner-up in 2016 – plays Portugal’s former Grand Slam winner Jose de Sousa, as the popular Scot eyes a return to winning ways on the big stage.

Dutch legend Raymond van Barneveld – a finalist in 2008 and 2009 – makes his return to the double-start event following a five-year hiatus as he faces German star Martin Schindler in round one.

Elsewhere, Sunday’s Hungarian Darts Trophy winner Dave Chisnall takes on Luke Woodhouse, who sealed his qualification in last-gasp fashion with a run to the quarter-finals in Budapest.

Australian number one Damon Heta plays Ryan Searle, while Joe Cullen and Mike De Decker renew their rivalry in a repeat of their clash at the World Matchplay in July.

The BoyleSports World Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK, through the PDC’s worldwide broadcast partners including DAZN and Viaplay, and on PDCTV (excluding UK, Germany, Austria & Switzerland based subscribers).

Tickets for the BoyleSports World Grand Prix are still available through pdc.seetickets.com.

2023 BoyleSports World Grand Prix

October 2-8, Morningside Arena, Leicester

Tournament Bracket

(1) Michael Smith v Callan Rydz

Dirk van Duijvenbode v Brendan Dolan

(8) Rob Cross v Andrew Gilding

Jose de Sousa v Gary Anderson

(4) Gerwyn Price v Danny Noppert

Krzysztof Ratajski v James Wade

(5) Nathan Aspinall v Stephen Bunting

Martin Schindler v Raymond van Barneveld

(2) Michael van Gerwen v Josh Rock

Dimitri Van den Bergh v Chris Dobey

(7) Jonny Clayton v Ross Smith

Joe Cullen v Mike De Decker

(3) Peter Wright v Gabriel Clemens

Damon Heta v Ryan Searle

(6) Luke Humphries v Daryl Gurney

Dave Chisnall v Luke Woodhouse

Session Schedule

Monday October 2 (1800 BST)

First Round x8

Dirk van Duijvenbode v Brendan Dolan

Jose de Sousa v Gary Anderson

Krzysztof Ratajski v James Wade

Martin Schindler v Raymond van Barneveld

Nathan Aspinall v Stephen Bunting

Gerwyn Price v Danny Noppert

Michael Smith v Callan Rydz

Rob Cross v Andrew Gilding

Tuesday October 3 (1800 BST)

First Round x8

Joe Cullen v Mike De Decker

Dave Chisnall v Luke Woodhouse

Damon Heta v Ryan Searle

Dimitri Van den Bergh v Chris Dobey

Peter Wright v Gabriel Clemens

Michael van Gerwen v Josh Rock

Jonny Clayton v Ross Smith

Luke Humphries v Daryl Gurney

Wednesday October 4 (1900 BST)

Second Round x4 – Match Order TBC

M Smith/Rydz v Van Duijvenbode/Dolan

Cross/Gilding v De Sousa/Anderson

Price/Noppert v Ratajski/Wade

Aspinall/Bunting v Schindler/Van Barneveld

Thursday October 5 (1900 BST)

Second Round x4 – Match Order TBC

Van Gerwen/Rock v Van den Bergh/Dobey

Clayton/R Smith v Cullen/De Decker

Wright/Clemens v Heta/Searle

Humphries/Gurney v Chisnall/Woodhouse

Friday October 6 (1900 BST)

Quarter-Finals

Saturday October 7 (2000 BST)

Semi-Finals

Sunday October 8 (2000 BST)

Final

BoyleSports Odds

Tournament Winner

5/2 Michael van Gerwen

10/3 Gerwyn Price

9/2 Michael Smith

10/1 Luke Humphries

12/1 Nathan Aspinall

16/1 Peter Wright, Rob Cross, Dave Chisnall

20/1 Jonny Clayton, Josh Rock

33/1 Joe Cullen, Dirk van Duijvenbode

50/1 Danny Noppert, Damon Heta, Dimitri Van den Bergh, Ross Smith, Gary Anderson

100/1 Ryan Searle, James Wade, Martin Schindler, Stephen Bunting, Krzysztof Ratajski, Gabriel Clemens, Chris Dobey

150/1 Andrew Gilding, Daryl Gurney, Jose de Sousa, Mike De Decker, Raymond van Barneveld, Luke Woodhouse

200/1 Callan Rydz

300/1 Brendan Dolan

First Round Match Odds

Monday October 2

1/3 Dirk van Duijvenbode v 9/4 Brendan Dolan

11/10 Jose de Sousa v 8/11 Gary Anderson

10/11 Krzysztof Ratajski v 10/11 James Wade

10/11 Martin Schindler v 10/11 Raymond van Barneveld

4/11 Nathan Aspinall v 2/1 Stephen Bunting

1/3 Gerwyn Price v 9/4 Danny Noppert

2/7 Michael Smith v 5/2 Callan Rydz

4/11 Rob Cross v 2/1 Andrew Gilding

Tuesday October 3

4/6 Joe Cullen v 6/5 Mike De Decker

2/5 Dave Chisnall v 15/8 Luke Woodhouse

4/7 Damon Heta v 11/8 Ryan Searle

4/7 Dimitri Van den Bergh v 11/8 Chris Dobey

4/7 Peter Wright v 11/8 Gabriel Clemens

4/11 Michael van Gerwen v 2/1 Josh Rock

8/13 Jonny Clayton v 5/4 Ross Smith

4/9 Luke Humphries v 7/4 Daryl Gurney

Odds correct at time of writing & courtesy www.boylesports.com. Subject to fluctuation.

Photos credit Kieran Cleeves/PDC