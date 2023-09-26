VAN GERWEN RENEWS ROCK RIVALRY IN BOYLESPORTS WORLD GRAND PRIX OPENER

Michael van Gerwen will begin his defence of the BoyleSports World Grand Prix title against Josh Rock in a mouth-watering first round tussle, with the draw and schedule for next week’s event now confirmed.
Van Gerwen, who lifted his sixth World Grand Prix title in 2022, will open his challenge against World Youth Champion Rock – one of three debutants in this year’s 32-player field.
The draw for the unique double-start event, which will be played at Leicester’s Morningside Arena from October 2-8, also pits 2020 champion Gerwyn Price against Dutch number two Danny Noppert.
World Champion Michael Smith begins his bid for a maiden World Grand Prix crown against a resurgent Callan Rydz, who won his third Players Championship title earlier this month.
Third seed Peter Wright will play German number one Gabriel Clemens in his opener, with World Matchplay champion Nathan Aspinall pitted against two-time World Grand Prix semi-finalist Stephen Bunting.
Sixth seed Luke Humphries will meet 2017 champion Daryl Gurney in another intriguing tie, while 2021 champion Jonny Clayton takes on European Champion Ross Smith for a place in round two.
2018 World Champion Rob Cross kicks off his campaign against UK Open winner Andrew Gilding, with Dimitri Van den Bergh and Masters champion Chris Dobey set to collide in a battle of Premier League stars.
Former finalists Dirk van Duijvenbode and Brendan Dolan also lock horns for a place in round two, as two-time champion James Wade faces a revitalised Krzysztof Ratajski in another tasty tie.
Two-time World Champion Gary Anderson – a World Grand Prix runner-up in 2016 – plays Portugal’s former Grand Slam winner Jose de Sousa, as the popular Scot eyes a return to winning ways on the big stage.
Dutch legend Raymond van Barneveld – a finalist in 2008 and 2009 – makes his return to the double-start event following a five-year hiatus as he faces German star Martin Schindler in round one.
Elsewhere, Sunday’s Hungarian Darts Trophy winner Dave Chisnall takes on Luke Woodhouse, who sealed his qualification in last-gasp fashion with a run to the quarter-finals in Budapest.
Australian number one Damon Heta plays Ryan Searle, while Joe Cullen and Mike De Decker renew their rivalry in a repeat of their clash at the World Matchplay in July.
The BoyleSports World Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK, through the PDC's worldwide broadcast partners including DAZN and Viaplay, and on PDCTV (excluding UK, Germany, Austria & Switzerland based subscribers).
2023 BoyleSports World Grand Prix
October 2-8, Morningside Arena, Leicester
Tournament Bracket
(1) Michael Smith v Callan Rydz
Dirk van Duijvenbode v Brendan Dolan
(8) Rob Cross v Andrew Gilding
Jose de Sousa v Gary Anderson
(4) Gerwyn Price v Danny Noppert
Krzysztof Ratajski v James Wade
(5) Nathan Aspinall v Stephen Bunting
Martin Schindler v Raymond van Barneveld
(2) Michael van Gerwen v Josh Rock
Dimitri Van den Bergh v Chris Dobey
(7) Jonny Clayton v Ross Smith
Joe Cullen v Mike De Decker
(3) Peter Wright v Gabriel Clemens
Damon Heta v Ryan Searle
(6) Luke Humphries v Daryl Gurney
Dave Chisnall v Luke Woodhouse
Session Schedule
Monday October 2 (1800 BST)
First Round x8
Dirk van Duijvenbode v Brendan Dolan
Jose de Sousa v Gary Anderson
Krzysztof Ratajski v James Wade
Martin Schindler v Raymond van Barneveld
Nathan Aspinall v Stephen Bunting
Gerwyn Price v Danny Noppert
Michael Smith v Callan Rydz
Rob Cross v Andrew Gilding
Tuesday October 3 (1800 BST)
First Round x8
Joe Cullen v Mike De Decker
Dave Chisnall v Luke Woodhouse
Damon Heta v Ryan Searle
Dimitri Van den Bergh v Chris Dobey
Peter Wright v Gabriel Clemens
Michael van Gerwen v Josh Rock
Jonny Clayton v Ross Smith
Luke Humphries v Daryl Gurney
Wednesday October 4 (1900 BST)
Second Round x4 – Match Order TBC
M Smith/Rydz v Van Duijvenbode/Dolan
Cross/Gilding v De Sousa/Anderson
Price/Noppert v Ratajski/Wade
Aspinall/Bunting v Schindler/Van Barneveld
Thursday October 5 (1900 BST)
Second Round x4 – Match Order TBC
Van Gerwen/Rock v Van den Bergh/Dobey
Clayton/R Smith v Cullen/De Decker
Wright/Clemens v Heta/Searle
Humphries/Gurney v Chisnall/Woodhouse
Friday October 6 (1900 BST)
Quarter-Finals
Saturday October 7 (2000 BST)
Semi-Finals
Sunday October 8 (2000 BST)
Final
BoyleSports Odds
Tournament Winner
5/2 Michael van Gerwen
10/3 Gerwyn Price
9/2 Michael Smith
10/1 Luke Humphries
12/1 Nathan Aspinall
16/1 Peter Wright, Rob Cross, Dave Chisnall
20/1 Jonny Clayton, Josh Rock
33/1 Joe Cullen, Dirk van Duijvenbode
50/1 Danny Noppert, Damon Heta, Dimitri Van den Bergh, Ross Smith, Gary Anderson
100/1 Ryan Searle, James Wade, Martin Schindler, Stephen Bunting, Krzysztof Ratajski, Gabriel Clemens, Chris Dobey
150/1 Andrew Gilding, Daryl Gurney, Jose de Sousa, Mike De Decker, Raymond van Barneveld, Luke Woodhouse
200/1 Callan Rydz
300/1 Brendan Dolan
First Round Match Odds
Monday October 2
1/3 Dirk van Duijvenbode v 9/4 Brendan Dolan
11/10 Jose de Sousa v 8/11 Gary Anderson
10/11 Krzysztof Ratajski v 10/11 James Wade
10/11 Martin Schindler v 10/11 Raymond van Barneveld
4/11 Nathan Aspinall v 2/1 Stephen Bunting
1/3 Gerwyn Price v 9/4 Danny Noppert
2/7 Michael Smith v 5/2 Callan Rydz
4/11 Rob Cross v 2/1 Andrew Gilding
Tuesday October 3
4/6 Joe Cullen v 6/5 Mike De Decker
2/5 Dave Chisnall v 15/8 Luke Woodhouse
4/7 Damon Heta v 11/8 Ryan Searle
4/7 Dimitri Van den Bergh v 11/8 Chris Dobey
4/7 Peter Wright v 11/8 Gabriel Clemens
4/11 Michael van Gerwen v 2/1 Josh Rock
8/13 Jonny Clayton v 5/4 Ross Smith
4/9 Luke Humphries v 7/4 Daryl Gurney
Photos credit Kieran Cleeves/PDC