Military Could March Home

Newmarket take centre stage this afternoon for obvious reasons with a decent eight race card that may test the wallets of those in attendance and with Good ground expected, Good to Firm in places, I am rather hopeful we will see the formbook upheld for a change. The 19 runner maiden that opens the meeting may throw up plenty of future winners but is not a contest I fancy getting involved with, and I prefer to keep my powder dry until the Somerville Tattersall Stakes at 3.35pm which looks like it may have some bearing on the ante-post markets for the 2000 Guineas 2024.

As I write we have 14 runners, six of them unbeaten and a further three a winner last time out, including Change For Good who caught the eye at Epsom and looks way overpriced to me at 33/1 or so. He can go well for those liking a risk at a bigger price, but Aidan O’Brien had any number of colts he could have sent here, and the fact that he relies on Military may speak volumes. A winner at Naas on his only start to date when sent clear to win going away over the six furlongs, he has allegedly improved hand over fist at home for that experience, and if that is the case he may see off all of these.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Military 3.35pm Newmarket 100/30 William Hill