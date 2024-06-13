VAN GERWEN TO FACE SEDLACEK ON HIS RETURN TO POLAND

Michael van Gerwen will begin his defence of the Superbet Poland Darts Masters against Czech star Karel Sedlacek, with the draw and schedule for this weekend’s World Series of Darts event now confirmed.

The second staging of the Poland Darts Masters will take place at the PreZero Arena Gliwice on June 14-15, as the sport’s biggest names compete for silverware across two days of competition.

Van Gerwen produced averages of 110, 104 and 113 to triumph in the tournament’s inaugural staging in Warsaw last year, and the Dutch supremo will play Czech World Cup star Sedlacek on his return to Polish soil.

Friday’s first round will see eight PDC superstars take on eight East Europe representatives for a place in Saturday’s Finals Day, as top seed Luke Littler also returns to World Series action.

The 17-year-old sensation will make his Poland Darts Masters debut against Sedlacek’s World Cup partner Adam Gawlas, who defeated Littler in their last televised meeting at the 2023 UK Open.

The draw also pitted world number one Luke Humphries against Hungarian newcomer György Jehirszki, as the World Champion continues his bid for a maiden World Series of Darts crown.

Poland’s number one Krzysztof Ratajski will also take centre stage on home soil this weekend, and the former World Matchplay semi-finalist kicks off his challenge against Masters champion Stephen Bunting.

Newly crowned US Darts Masters champion Rob Cross begins his bid for a second World Series title in the space of a fortnight against home favourite Sebastian Bialecki – a UK Open quarter-finalist in 2022.

2023 World Champion Michael Smith will also face Polish opposition in Radek Szaganski, who regained his PDC Tour Card earlier this year after winning a Players Championship title in 2023.

Elsewhere, World Matchplay winner Nathan Aspinall plays Croatian trailblazer Boris Krcmar, while two-time World Champion Peter Wright meets Poland’s big stage debutant Jacek Krupka.

Following Friday’s action, the World Series of Darts event will conclude on Saturday evening with the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final during a bumper session of action in Gliwice.

The Superbet Poland Darts Masters will be broadcast live on ITV4 in the UK, through the PDC’s worldwide broadcast partners including DAZN and Viaplay, and on PDCTV (excluding Germany, Austria & Switzerland based subscribers).

2024 Superbet Poland Darts Masters

Draw Bracket

(1) Luke Littler v Adam Gawlas

Peter Wright v Jacek Krupka

(4) Luke Humphries v Gyorgy Jehirszki

Michael Smith v Radek Szaganski

(2) Rob Cross v Sebastian Bialecki

Stephen Bunting v Krzysztof Ratajski

(3) Michael van Gerwen v Karel Sedlacek

Nathan Aspinall v Boris Krcmar

Session Schedule

Friday June 14 (1900 local time)

First Round x8

Rob Cross v Sebastian Bialecki

Nathan Aspinall v Boris Krcmar

Michael Smith v Radek Szaganski

Peter Wright v Jacek Krupka

Michael van Gerwen v Karel Sedlacek

Luke Littler v Adam Gawlas

Stephen Bunting v Krzysztof Ratajski

Luke Humphries v Gyorgy Jehirszki

Best of 11 legs

Saturday June 15 (1900 local time)

Quarter-Finals

Best of 11 legs

Semi-Finals

Best of 13 legs

Final

Best of 15 legs