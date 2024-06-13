Feel The Force At Goodwood

I once spent an enjoyable afternoon with the late Robert Sangster at Newmarket a long long time ago, and I have always kept a close eye on the family exploits ever since.

Ollie Sangster is making a good job of a career as a trainer and he has an interesting one at Goodwood in the shape of Lightning Force who was only beaten a head on her Kempton debut. Slowly away that day, she did well to get as near to the winner as she did, and with that experience under her belt, she may go one better in the 5.30pm tonight, even if I do suspect a seventh furlong is already what she needs to be seen at her peak.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Lightning Force 5.30pm Goodwood 11/4 most bookmakers