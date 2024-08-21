VAN GERWEN TO HEADLINE WORLD SERIES FINALS ON HOME SOIL

Reigning champion Michael van Gerwen, world number one Luke Humphries and teenage superstar Luke Littler will headline the field for the 2024 Jack’s World Series of Darts Finals, which will take place in Amsterdam next month.

The three-day invitational event will feature an expanded 32-player field at the AFAS Live, with 24 of the qualifiers now confirmed for September’s showpiece.

Dutch icon Van Gerwen will be eyeing a record-extending sixth World Series Finals title on home soil from September 13-15, after celebrating victory in the Dutch Darts Masters back in January.

Van Gerwen will be joined by World Champion Humphries – a winner at last weekend’s New Zealand Darts Masters – and top seed Littler, who has claimed titles in Bahrain and Poland in his debut year on the World Series circuit.

Gerwyn Price lifted the World Series Finals title in 2022, and the Welshman will be the number two seed on his return to the Dutch capital, courtesy of wins at the Nordic Darts Masters and Australian Darts Masters this year.

US Darts Masters champion Rob Cross will also be among the seeded stars, alongside world number two Michael Smith, two-time World Champion Peter Wright and UK Open champion Dimitri Van den Bergh.

Damon Heta, Nathan Aspinall and Stephen Bunting – all of whom have featured as PDC representatives on the World Series stage in 2024 – will also compete alongside a further nine players from the World Series of Darts Order of Merit.

Five-time World Champion Raymond van Barneveld will make his homecoming alongside fellow countrymen Gian van Veen, Kevin Doets and Danny Noppert – a World Series of Darts Finals runner-up in 2019.

Australian stalwart Simon Whitlock and New Zealand’s Haupai Puha will return to action after featuring in August’s Oceanic double-header, with Croatia’s Boris Krcmar, Sweden’s Johan Engstrom and Canada’s Jeff Smith also set to feature.

Dave Chisnall, Jonny Clayton, Ross Smith and Chris Dobey have been included as the top four players from the PDC Order of Merit who had not already qualified, as 2021 champion Clayton bids to capture a second World Series Finals crown.

The final eight spots in the 32-player field will be confirmed following this week’s Tour Card Holder Qualifier in Milton Keynes, which will take place on Friday August 23.

The top eight players from the 2024 World Series of Darts Order of Merit will be seeded for next month’s event, while the remaining 24 players are to be drawn at random.

The first round will be held across the evening of Friday September 13 and the afternoon of Saturday September 14, with the second round taking place on Saturday evening.

The World Series of Darts Finals will then reach its climax on Sunday September 15, as the quarter-finals are held in the afternoon, before the tournament concludes with the semi-finals and final in a bumper evening session.

2024 Jack’s World Series of Darts Finals

September 13-15

AFAS Live, Amsterdam

PDC Invited Players

1. Luke Littler (England)

2. Gerwyn Price (Wales)

3. Rob Cross (England)

4. Luke Humphries (England)

5. Michael van Gerwen (Netherlands)

6. Michael Smith (England)

7. Peter Wright (Scotland)

8. Dimitri Van den Bergh (Belgium)

Damon Heta (Australia)

Nathan Aspinall (England)

Stephen Bunting (England)

World Series Order of Merit Qualifiers

Gian van Veen (Netherlands)

Boris Krcmar (Croatia)

Johan Engstrom (Sweden)

Jeff Smith (Canada)

Kevin Doets (Netherlands)

Raymond van Barneveld (Netherlands)

Danny Noppert (Netherlands)

Haupai Puha (New Zealand)

Simon Whitlock (Australia)

PDC Order of Merit Qualifiers

Dave Chisnall (England)

Jonny Clayton (Wales)

Ross Smith (England)

Chris Dobey (England)

8x Tour Card Holder Qualifiers (August 23)

2024 Jacks World Series of Darts Finals

Friday September 13 (1900 CEST)

First Round x8

Saturday September 14

Afternoon Session (1300 CEST)

First Round x8

Evening Session (1900 CEST)

Second Round x8

Sunday September 15

Afternoon Session (1300 CEST)

Quarter-Finals

Evening Session (1900 CEST)

Semi-Finals & Final

Photos credit Kelly Deckers/PDC