Legal Issues If This One Loses

York begin their four-day Festival this afternoon and although it is no Royal Ascot or Glorious Goodwood, it is the next best thing.

Top quality horses racing for decent prize money at one of the best tracks in the Country makes life all the more fun, but I am happy enough to suggest we start off with the Acomb Stakes at 2.25pm which looks a high-class renewal. Aidan O’Brien sends The Lion In Winter over from Ireland after the son of Sea The Starts won his Curragh maiden by over two lengths, and he can go well, but surely Charlie Appleby’s Ruling Court is the one they all have to beat?

Bought at the breeze up sales in may for an astounding 2,300,000 Euros, he showed that the money wasn’t completely wasted when bolting up on his debut at Sandown by five and a half lengths to take home the first prize of £5,400!

Immediately given silly quotes for next year’s 2000 Guineas, that race is a very long way off at present, but he looked class and can only get better when he calms down further, and a win here is expected before he goes on to bigger and better things.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Ruling Court 2.25pm York 5/6 all bookmakers