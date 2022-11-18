Veteran Wholestone Could Surprise At Haydock

An interesting race for my obligatory once a weekend handicap and one that has seen winners priced from 4/1 to 16/1 in the last 10 year- and not a single winning favourite.

With weights ranging from 10 stone seven to 11 stone 12 we learn nothing there either, ages are five to nine, and all in all it is a bit of a condundrum! David Pipe is the only trainer to have won this more than once in the last decade with Gevrey Chambertin in 2013 and main fact in 2020 which suggests we can expect a big run from Brinkley on his seasonal return, but I will be backing Wholestone each way at an even bigger price.

Nigel Twiston-Davies reports his 11 year old to be in rude health ahead of his second start of the season, and although he hasn’t won a race since February, that was here over course and distance. He may not be the force of old as he heads toward retirement, bur he has won off far higher marks in the past, and ran well enough when second at Carlisle over an inadequate trip to suggest he may have at least one more big run in him.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Wholestone 2.25pm Haydock 25/1 Bet365, Coral, And Boyle Sports