May The Norse Gods Be With Us – At Ascot

With so many short prices this weekend I have had to look elsewhere for a bet worth having and I quite like the forecast price about Gary Moore’s Odin’s Quest in the Ascot bumper at 3.50pm.

The tissue suggests that either Nicky Henderson’s Immortal or Paul Nicholls’ Thames Water are the ones to be on, but neither have seen a racecourse yet, and the Henderson beast is a big horse who may do a lot better over time, though I admit Nicky thinks a lot of him.

He could go well but the selection has only raced the once when hacking up at Huntingdon in January and although I am wary of any horse wearing a hood (we used to call headgear the badge of shame!), he has the form in the book to suggest he can go well, and at a double figure price I will be on him each way this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Odin’s Quest 3.50pm Ascot 12/1 most bookmakers