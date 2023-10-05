Wake Can Send His Rivals To Sleep

A Heritage handicap over seven furlongs ends the ITV racing for this Saturday, and it’s a tough one to even try to solve with very few useful statistics that I can dig out. Four of the last 10 winners have been sent off favourite which would help – if I knew the prices at the off in advance which I don’t – and yet again, not one trainer or jockey has won this more than once in the last decade, so no help there either.

Eight of the last 10 winners carried more than nine stone (and one was off eight thirteen) so that seems a good starting point, and leads me to one of “just” the 15 left – great start eh? Maywake has won two of his last three starts, both over this trip with the defeat when weakening late on over a mile, and he seems to be a gelding reborn judged on recent efforts. An added 6lb from the handicapper for an easy four-length win at Sandown may not be enough to stop him following up, and if he can handle the stiff uphill finish at Esher and win, then a fast run race here may just suit him to perfection.



Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Maywake 3.35pm Ascot 16/1 most bookmakers