Ana Can Outgun These

A Listed sprint over five furlongs with no obvious draw bias is interesting if nothing else, but this is an all things are possible contest with winners at odds up to 33/1 (twice) in the last 26 runnings and horses rated from as low as 81 all the way up to 111, a range of 30lbs!

Age seems irrelevant though older horses do have the higher winning percentage, while we can add that only one solitary winner hadn’t had a race in the last 60 days, for what that is worth. If everything runs to form which would be a rarity, then Emaraaty Anna is by far the likeliest winner. She has been placed in similar races on her last two starts at Newmarket and York and is officially rated 3lb clear of her field at these weights, though she hasn’t won a race since September 2021 which has to be of some concern.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Emaraaty Anna 1.50pm Ascot 9/4 all bookmakers