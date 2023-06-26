Walk Coud Stroll Home At Salisbury

Salisbury has always been seen as a very fair track for introducing or educating inexperienced horses, and word has reached me that the unraced Jubilee Walk is seen as one of the better juveniles in the James Ferguson stable at this stage of the season.

A £185,000 son of Study Of Man, and a half-brother to numerous winners including Sablonne who own over this trip as a two-year-old, Oisin Murphy takes the ride and a big (possibly winning) run is expected.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Way Jubilee Walk 2.10pm Salisbury 7/2 Bet365