Fire It Up – Blaze Looks Good

Royal Blaze let his supporters down when a beaten favourite (5/6f) at Brighton last time out when missing the start and running green as connections left their money in the bookmakers satchels.

The Marcus Tregoning yard very rarely get things wrong so he must have been showing a lot more at home after his debut fifth for the money to be down, but at the end of the race he did run on well (if too late) to finish in second spot, with the rest strung out behind.

This does look a deeper contest to be fair so he is no good thing today, but if he learns from that experience and can get away on level terms he can go close with Dougie Costello keeping the ride.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Royal Blaze 3.10pm Salisbury 12/1 most bookmakers