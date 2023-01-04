Walk Could Stroll Home

Something a little bit different today as Dubai launches their winger carnival that culminates in Word Cup night in March, but there are plenty of high-quality options on view before then.

Who would have thought we would see Walk Of Stars running in the opening mile and a half handicap after he was hyped up last season as a possible Epsom Derby horse before blotting his copybook when coming home last at the Surrey track – though he has bounced back with some solid if not spectacular efforts in Group class at Deauville and then York.

Word is he has filled out since and and blossomed at his new base in Dubai, and with William Buick presumably having the pick of the six Godolphin runners, he may well get back to winning ways in this grade.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Walk Of Stars 2.35pm Meydan (Dubai) 9/4 Bet365 and Coral