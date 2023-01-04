With Darts More Popular Then Ever The Best Are Off To Bahrain Next Week

BAHRAIN DARTS MASTERS SPOT FOR CLAYTON

Jonny Clayton will complete the line-up of PDC representatives for the inaugural Bahrain Darts Masters on January 12-13.

The PDC’s World Series of Darts will visit Bahrain for the first time this month in the opening event of this year’s global tour. Tickets are available now through bahraingp.com.

Newly crowned World Champion Michael Smith was among the names to be confirmed last month to compete in Bahrain, alongside former World Champions Peter Wright, Gerwyn Price, Rob Cross and Raymond van Barneveld.

Elsewhere, world number five Luke Humphries will make his World Series of Darts bow in Bahrain, with Belgian number one Dimitri Van den Bergh – a semi-finalist at Alexandra Palace – also set to star.

Welsh superstar Clayton, a former Premier League and World Cup of Darts champion, will complete the eight PDC representatives to compete at the Bahrain International Circuit.

The eight Asian representatives are headlined by Singapore’s legendary star Paul Lim, Japan’s recent World Championship representative Toru Suzuki and Bahrain qualifiers Bassim Mahmood and Abdulnaser Yusuf.

In addition, Japan’s Yuki Yamada, Philippines’ Alain Abiabi, India’s Nitin Kumar and Hong Kong’s Man Lok Leung will star in the event.

The World Series of Darts circuit will also visit Denmark, America, Australia and New Zealand during 2023, before the season-ending World Series of Darts Finals in the Netherlands. For ticket information, please see pdc.tv/tickets.

2023 Bahrain Darts Masters

January 12-13, Bahrain International Circuit

PDC Representatives

Michael Smith (England)

Peter Wright (Scotland)

Gerwyn Price (Wales)

Luke Humphries (England)

Rob Cross (England)

Jonny Clayton (Wales)

Dimitri Van den Bergh (Belgium)

Raymond van Barneveld (Netherlands)

Asian Representatives

Paul Lim (Singapore)

Toru Suzuki (Japan)

Man Lok Leung (Hong Kong)

Yuki Yamada (Japan)

Nitin Kumar (India)

Alain Abiabi (Philippines)

Bassim Mahmood (Bahrain)

Abdulnaser Yusuf (Bahrain)

VAN DEN BERGH HEADLINES 2023 NORDIC DARTS MASTERS FIELD

Reigning champion Dimitri Van den Bergh will headline the field at the 2023 Nordic Darts Masters on January 20-21, with the stars for the World Series of Darts event in Copenhagen now confirmed.

The 16-player event will be held on January 20-21 at Forum Copenhagen, with three sessions of action taking place in the battle for the title.

Van den Bergh will return to Copenhagen to defend his title in January, with 2021 champion Michael van Gerwen also back in action.

Newly crowned World Champion Michael Smith will also compete in the Danish capital, alongside former World Champions Peter Wright, Gerwyn Price and Rob Cross, shooting star Luke Humphries and Welsh superstar Jonny Clayton.

The eight Nordic representatives will include PDC Tour Card Holders Darius Labanauskas, Madars Razma and Vladimir Andersen, as well as Swedish World Cup veteran Daniel Larsson.

They are joined by four other qualifiers from the 2022 PDC Nordic & Baltic Order of Merit, Finland’s Marko Kantele, Swedish duo Dennis Nilsson and Andreas Harrysson and Denmark’s Benjamin Drue Reus.

Tickets for the 2023 Nordic Darts Masters are available now through ticketmaster.dk.

The World Series of Darts circuit will also visit Bahrain, America, Australia and New Zealand during 2023, before the season-ending World Series of Darts Finals in the Netherlands. For ticket information, please see pdc.tv/tickets.

2023 Nordic Darts Masters

January 20-21, Forum Copenhagen

PDC Representatives

Michael Smith (England)

Peter Wright (Scotland)

Michael van Gerwen (Netherlands)

Gerwyn Price (Wales)

Luke Humphries (England)

Rob Cross (England)

Dimitri Van den Bergh (Belgium)

Jonny Clayton (Wales)

Nordic Representatives

Darius Labanauskas (Lithuania)

Madars Razma (Latvia)

Vladimir Andersen (Denmark)

Daniel Larsson (Sweden)

Marko Kantele (Finland)

Dennis Nilsson (Sweden)

Andreas Harrysson (Sweden)

Benjamin Drue Reus (Denmark)