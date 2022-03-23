Walpole Looks Primed

By
Sean Trivass
-
0
42
Papillon, with delighted jockey Ruby Walsh, wins the 2000 Martell Grand National, at Aintree racecourse, Liverpool. * 02/04/01 Papillon (left, green top), ridden by jockey Ruby Walsh, jumping the last fence on his way to win the 2000 Martell Grand National. Papillon will be able to defend his Martell Grand National crown after the Irish Department of Agriculture today permitted horses to travel to Britain for the three-day Aintree fixture.

Roger Varian’s Robert Walpole has clearly had plenty of issues, with just the five career starts at the age of five, winning for the first time at Southwell earlier in the month.

Previously in the care of George Scott, that was only his third start for his new stable and I am hoping there may be even more to come.

As well as whatever ailed him physically, he may have mental issues too, rearing at the start last time out and giving away lengths to all his rivals, but that only goes to prove just how much ability he must have been hiding to date, running on under a forceful ride to get up late on off a fast early pace (which will have helped).

Another 4lb from the handicapper doesn’t really look enough to stop a follow-up win – though hopefully he can get away on better terms here, before running them all down late on once again.  

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Robert Walpole 6.45pm Newcastle 7/4 Bet365 and William Hill

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here