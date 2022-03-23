Watch The Market Ahead Of The 6.15pm At Newcastle!

Anyone who wasn’t impressed with the debut win of Boulivar at Wolverhampton needs a visit to Specsavers as the Sean Wood’s trained son of Tagula bounced clear for a very easy six length success, despite hanging and looking as green as grass once some pressure was applied.

It seems safe to say a few touches were landed that day as he was sent off the 9/4 joint-favourite (opened 3/1) and with improvement likely, he may prove hard to beat here. Connections have sensibly only stepped him up the one grade next (Class Six to Class Five), and he may well prove a lot better than that in the longer term.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Boulivar 6.15pm Newcastle 2/1 all bookmakers