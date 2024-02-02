Warrior Can Show His Battling Qualities

With the best racing this Sunday at Leopardstown, it is a shame so many there will be odds on by the off, though as things stand I have to say the Evens about Gaelic Warrior ahead of the Novice Chase at 1.10pm actually stands out as good value as in my book he should be heavily odds on.

The winner of four of his nine starts over hurdles, he has looked a machine over fences so far with easy wins at Punchestown and Limerick, though they drop him back in trip here, presumably to see which are the best options for him come Cheltenham next month.

In a five horse race where three including the selection are trained by Willie Mullins, it will be a shock if he fails to come home in front, and even at those odds I am happy enough to get involved.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Gaelic Warrior 1.10pm Leopardstown 11/10 William Hill