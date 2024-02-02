Haslam Gelding As Arf A Chance

Increased prize money at Musselburgh sees some classy horses lining up on Sunday afternoon, but not as many of them as I would have hoped, making each way bets that little bit more difficult to find. One exception could be the Ben Haslam trained Arthur’s Quay, looking for his hat-trick in the 3.35pm, yet priced at a sorely tempting 16/1.

Although no spring chicken at the age of 10 he arrives here in the form of his life after wins at Cartmel and Catterick and as his last run was after close to five months off, he is entitled to do even better here. Racing in the legendary colours of J P McManus there is a temptation to wonder if this is part of a master plan (who knows), but with track trip and going all in his favour, there is every chance of a big run at a big price this afternoon

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Arthur’s Quay 3.35pm Musselburgh 20/1 Bet Victor, Coral, and Ladbrokes