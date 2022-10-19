We Are All Doomed At Doncaster

With the William Haggas/Tom Marquand double-act in great form their horses are always worth a second glance, and they team up with Doom in the 2.20pm who I see as my best bet of the day.

Easy in the market on her Newmarket debut before coming home in seventh, she was sent off joint-favourite at Newcastle on her only other start before coming home a neck third, but that doesn’t tell the full story. Caught behind horses she had to bide her time before getting a run ad although she took a while to get in to top gear, she was flying at the line and seems sure to go well here if they can get her motoring that little bit earlier.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Doom 2.20pm Doncaster 5/2 all bookmakers