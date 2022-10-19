Life Is Looking Rosie

I have been strangely drawn to Doncaster this afternoon for both of my selections, and if the tissue prices are anywhere ear to accurate I like the prices too! We all know by now that the Andrew Balding newcomers invariably learn plenty from the experience, and if that is the case then it is hard to see past Sea Of Roses as an each way bet in the fillies’ maiden at 1.45pm.

A daughter of Sea The Moon, she was put in her place when second first time out behind Arrest, beaten six lengths, but the winner had an experience advantage and hold Group One entries so that may not be anywhere near as bad as it looks at first glance and even a modicum of improvement would see her go close here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Sea Of Roses 1.45pm Doncaster 10/1 most bookmakers