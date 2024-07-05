We Can All Dream…

Sandown put on the best card in the UK by some margin this afternoon, but that doesn’t necessarily make it the easiest to solve.

I won’t be tipping City Of Troy at odds-on in the Eclipse either, but I will be giving Live In The Dream another chance in the Coral Charge at 1.50pm. Adam West’s well bought (£24,000) gelding won the Group One Nunthorpe Stakes at York last season, but was a bit of a let-down last time out when only fifth at Haydock which caused a lot of head scratching among connections who felt he was at his peak, though he did stumble leaving the stalls and may have picked up a minor injury.

Horses aren’t machines and these things happen, but if he is back to his best he wins this, and does so with ease.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Live In The Dream 1.50pm Sandown 5/2 William Hill, Ladbrokes, and Coral