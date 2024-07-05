Long Absent Hills Runner Could Be A Gift Of A Price

Backing a horse who has been off the track for over a year clearly comes with risks attached, but I cannot resist a little each way on Cicero’s Gift in the 2.25pm in the hope he is fit and ready for his return to the fray.

Last season saw the then three-year-old win his first two starts at Wovlerhampton and Goodwood to maintain his 100% win record before being upped significantly in class when an unlucky seventh, beaten eight lengths behind Paddington when repeatedly denied a clear run in the Group One St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Back in handicap company this afternoon, he won first time out for his first two seasons which is a big positive, and if he is anywhere near his peak, the 12/1 is just that little bit too tempting for me.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Cicero’s Gift 2.25pm Sandown 9/1 William Hill