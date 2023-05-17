We Could Do Allwhite At York This Afternoon

The Dante from York at 3.35pm this afternoon has always been seen as THE trial for the Epsom Derby, and with Desert Crown adding to the list of high class winners last year, you can certainly see why.

Sir Michael Stoute is back for more this year with the once raced maiden winner passenger who missed Chester for the better ground, and he could go well, but it seems to me that White Birch remains under the radar. After he hacked up on his second start at Dundalk connections told the World how good they thought he was, yet somehow he was sent off a 22/1 chance of the Group Three Ballysax Stakes at Leopardstown last month.

Held up out the back he was brought with a slow but steady run before getting bumped and unbalanced by a rival, but he then ran on again to win by half a length and continue his upward curve. That form looks as good as any on offer here, yet the bookmakers price him up at 10/1 or thereabouts, and that looks like a bit of each way value to me with more improvement expected.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way White Birch 3.35pm York 10/1 most bookmakers