Up For The Show

Richard Kingscote has some interesting rides at Newbury this afternoon but none more so than the once raced Oliver Show, a son of No Nay never who was sent off the 2/1f at Chelmsford on his only start so far before coming home a six-length seventh of 11.

He was as green as grass that day and also failed to get a clear run two out, though the betting suggests he is considerably better than he appeared that day. With the Stoute stable jockey in the saddle here he is expected to have learned plenty from that experience, and may yet prove to be a class too good for all of these.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Oliver Show 3.15pm Newbury 12/1 Bet365