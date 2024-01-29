We Soldier On Regardless

With my original selection sent elsewhere to cause me a headache, we move on and another each way option in the shape of Well Paid Soldier who looks to have a solid place chance at the very least ahead of the 4.25pm at Leicester.

Trained by Neil Mulholland and to be ridden by Sam-Twiston-Davies, the six-year-old Soldier Of Fortune mare had shown very little until last time out, when she was a distant third of seven at Bangor in a similar race, but off 2lb lower in then handicap this afternoon and dropped in trip we may see her do even better.

Held up and being brought with a steady challenge two out, she weakened quickly closer to home but has three furlongs less to travel here, suggesting if she has the speed to keep tabs on the leaders early doors, she could be as fore to reckon with

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Well Paid Soldier 4.25pm Leicester 14/1 Bet365