Hercules May Prove Too Strong For His Rivals

Exeter has proved extremely popular this afternoon with some decent sized fields and each way opportunities, including the Ben Pauling trained Hercules Morse who makes his handicap debut in the 4.45pm over a fraction shy of three miles.

His fitness has to be taken on trust after over a year off, leaving the market as a sensible guide before the off, but he is lightly raced with just the three starts, winning the last of them over two and a half miles at Ffos Las. He ran on well that day to beat the odds-on Uncle Bert by close to three lengths at level weights, suggesting the step up in trip is a bonus, while the runner-up is now rated 124 – yet my suggestions gets in here off 119 which looks a workable mark.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Hercules Morse 4.45pm Exeter 11/2 Bet365