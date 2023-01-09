We Will be Singing If This Outsider Lands The Prize

A very risky bet for my second suggestion here as we have no idea whether Choirmaster can jump a hurdle or not, but the son of Iffraaj does look remarkably well-weighted.

Rated 84 on the Flat at his peak, and 73 now, he has moved from the Johnston’s to Donald McCain for his new career, and gets in here carrying just ten stone two less Peter Kavanagh’s 5lb claim.

If he takes to hurdles which is the great unknown, then he gets 6lb or more form all his rivals, and over a stone from the previous winners, and at the forecast prices he looks worth an each way punt, even if it is only to pennies.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Choirmaster 1.15pm Doncaster 20/1 Bet365