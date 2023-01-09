A Winner Always Feels Good

With heavy going likely to see some surprises at Exeter this afternoon I will focus my attentions further North at Doncaster where Feel Good Inc looks to have sound chances ahead of the maiden hurdle at 12.45pm. Trained by Neil Mulholland, the five-year-old fell at the last in his only point-to-point when looking the likeliest winner and was then sold for £110,000 at the sales.

He reappeared in a Uttoxeter bumper when sent off the 5/2 favourite before making plenty of the running until he was caught and passed to come hone a six-length third. Upped in trip here for his hurdling bow, improvement is more than likely, and if the market speaks in his favour, that can only be a good thing in my eyes.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Feel Good Inc 12.45pm Doncaster 15/2 Bet365