When Irish Eyes Are Smiling?

All over the place geographically with my two bets this afternoon, starting off in Ireland where I will make a rare trip over the sea to back a horse at the Curragh in the maiden at 1.05pm. Danvers Gold should go well after her debut third but she hasn’t been seen since June and I am far happier opening my wallet to back the Aidan O’Brien trained Starry Eyed.

Third on her debut at Dundalk over this trip, she was stepped up to a mile at Leopardstown where she raced on the front end before being swamped close home to be beaten in to fourth, less than two lengths off the winner at the line. That run suggests the drop back to seven furlongs here could prove to be ideal and with the stable in good form, I am hoping Wayne Lordan, who has ridden her on both occasions, can make it third time lucky here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Starry Eyed 1.05pm The Curragh 5/2 Bet365